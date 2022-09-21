Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

