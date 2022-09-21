Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.