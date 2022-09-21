The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

