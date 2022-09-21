The LoveChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.32 Million (LOV)

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One The LoveChain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. The LoveChain has a total market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $82,812.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The LoveChain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain’s launch date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official website is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

