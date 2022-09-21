The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $52.92 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.