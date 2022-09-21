The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

