Tiger King (TKING) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tiger King’s official website is tiger-king.org.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

