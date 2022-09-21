TokenSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3,744.16 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $3,744.16 and approximately $17,602.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

