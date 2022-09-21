Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.