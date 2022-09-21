TON Token (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.70 Million

TON Token (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $10,637.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,545.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005320 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061700 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007207 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010979 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005391 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00064147 BTC.
TON Token Profile
TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.
Buying and Selling TON Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.