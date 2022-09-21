Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Down 5.8 %

TROX stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.