Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Tronox Stock Down 5.8 %
TROX stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
