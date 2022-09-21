Truist Financial Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $28.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.9 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

