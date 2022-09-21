Truist Financial Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $75.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

APA Trading Down 2.1 %

APA opened at $39.60 on Monday. APA has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

