U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.6 %

GROW stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Global Investors

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

