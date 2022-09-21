Ubiq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,150.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00024467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00150194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00277279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00730590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.