UBS Group Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $12.88 on Monday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,193.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

