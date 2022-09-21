Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Financial Survey

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -37.27% -130.21% -9.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.14 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.08 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.39 -$79.06 million ($4.89) -1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.0% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ucommune International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $11.21, suggesting a potential upside of 128.40%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Volatility & Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

