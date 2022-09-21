UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

About UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

