Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Trading Down 2.6 %

Umicore stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

Umicore Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.