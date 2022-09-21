UniLend Price Tops $0.31 (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. UniLend has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011023 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

