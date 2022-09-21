UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $226,076.84 and $46,070.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNION Protocol Governance Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.