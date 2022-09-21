United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.11. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.