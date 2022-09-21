UniWorld (UNW) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. UniWorld has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $71,476.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld (CRYPTO:UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

