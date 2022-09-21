Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.63

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $9.05. Valeo shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 57,644 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

