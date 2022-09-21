Value Liquidity Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $672,446.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

