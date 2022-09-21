Vanilla Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.57 or 0.06922217 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00088520 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00028607 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074355 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019689 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031380 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
