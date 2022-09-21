Vanity (VNY) Price Reaches $0.0002

Vanity (VNY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $17,665.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanity has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

