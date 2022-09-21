Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.58 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Verasity has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and $6.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

