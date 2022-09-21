Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Specifically, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.