Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.67 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00277692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002557 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00032233 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $762.79 or 0.04116592 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

