Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,327.00

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viper Protocol has a market cap of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viper Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viper Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viper Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.