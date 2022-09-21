Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

