Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $4,879.26 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004827 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00033093 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official website is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.