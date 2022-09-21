WaultSwap (WEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,043.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WaultSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaultSwap has a market cap of $12,738.49 and approximately $9,043.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.