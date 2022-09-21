West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 30,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,300,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $334,048,000 after buying an additional 77,455 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 243,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,600,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $239.64 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

