Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

