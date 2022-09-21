WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

