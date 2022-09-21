Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on the stock.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,039.29.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Wizz Air has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

