WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,141 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.