Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits One Day Volume of $3.22 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.50 or 0.00078229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

