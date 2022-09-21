YENTEN Market Capitalization Tops $42,382.45 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $42,382.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00149721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00276623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00728139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.