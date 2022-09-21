YetiSwap (YTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86,561.14

YetiSwap (YTS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $86,561.14 and $197,169.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One YetiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.