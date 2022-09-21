Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $955,649.83 and $59,665.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

