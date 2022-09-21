YOU COIN (YOU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,398.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $941,075.32 and $3,398.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011023 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

