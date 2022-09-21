Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

