ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Head-To-Head Survey

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 13.61% 7.16% 2.09% SecureWorks -13.62% -6.81% -4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 15 0 3.00 SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $68.41, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.87%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 22.54 $116.80 million $0.27 154.63 SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.32 -$39.79 million ($0.81) -10.30

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

