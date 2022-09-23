88mph (MPH) Price Hits $2.12

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00011204 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $985,299.90 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.81 or 0.99975846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00070639 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00078693 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

