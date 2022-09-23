88mph (MPH) Price Hits $2.12

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00011204 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $985,299.90 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.81 or 0.99975846 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007032 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059589 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00070639 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00078693 BTC.
About 88mph
88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.
88mph Coin Trading
