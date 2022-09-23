Akropolis Delphi Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a total market capitalization of $110,688.00 and $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Akropolis Delphi

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis Delphi using one of the exchanges listed above.

