Alium Finance Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Alium Finance has a market cap of $20,891.93 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Alium Finance
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
