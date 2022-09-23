Alpha5 (A5T) Price Hits $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $846,297.00 and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Alpha5 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha5 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alpha5

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha5 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha5 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha5 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.